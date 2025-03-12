Inez M. Coffey Sloan, 91, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025, at her residence.

She was the daughter of William and Ida Coffey.

She attended Fall Creek Baptist Church and worked as a seamstress for Huntington Industry in New Castle, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Sloan; son, Larry Coffey; twin sister, Wilma Sandlin; sister, Maxine Coffey; brothers, Donald Coffey and Eugene Coffey.

She is survived by her children, Daphine Youngberg, Garry (Ingrid) Coffey; daughter-in-law, Alice Coffey all of Monticello; sister, Carlene Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Nahlya Lynch, Malaya Lynch, Mark-David Coffey, John-Morgan (Will) Phillips, Natalie (Jerimiah) Kissick, Travis (Valarie Roberts) Coffey, Logan Coffey, Breanna Youngberg, Tristin Youngberg, and Caitlyn Youngberg; great-grandchildren, Keaghan Coffey, Kinsley Bryant, Kylan Coffey, Cameron Prater, Kiah Barnett-Youngberg; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12:00 noon E.D.T. in the Memory Chapel of the New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Pastor Tom Smith officiating.

Burial followed in the Ingram-Coffey Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.