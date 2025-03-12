Margaret Long Sheryak, 92, of Louisville, passed away March 5, 2025.

Born Margaret Long Wade in Albany, Kentucky, in 1933, she was a descendent of the Wade and Long families of Cartwright and Albany.

She graduated from Clinton County High School in 1950 and was a member of the cheerleading squad and the girls’ basketball team.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bennett Wade and Margaret Louise Long Wade. of Albany, Kentucky; her brothers, Wendell Wade, of Monticello, Kentucky and Gordon Wade, of Stearns, Kentucky; and her husband Frank Robert “Bob” Sheryak.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ronald) Hunt and Karen (Hernan) Mujica; son, John (Kellie); grandchildren, Emily Nolan, John Hunt, Spencer Sheryak, Max Mujica, Connor Sheryak, and Anna Mujica; great-grandchildren, Kasey, Samuel and William Nolan; great-great-granddaughter, Athena Nolan; special nieces, Judy (Corky) Combest and Diane (Jamie) Gibson; and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Ratterman Brothers East Louisville Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243.

A private burial followed at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, March 11.