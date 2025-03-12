Kailen Dwaine Hadley, infant son of Kai Dwaine and Brittany Nicole Cowan Hadley, was born, and passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Dorothy Johnson, Niorma Tweedy; great-grandfathers, Dallas Parrish, Bennie Cowan; grandfathers, Clay Hadley, Glen Edward York; aunt, Toshia Parrish; infant brother, Braylen Bennie Dwaine Hadley.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Audrey Murphy, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; great-great grandmothers, Ellen Harriet Compton Hadley, of Columbia, Kentucky, Lura Muse of Burkesville, Kentucky; great-great-great grandmother, Lillian Jarrett Wright of Williams, Indiana; grandmother, Sherri Schrouder of Chicago, Illinois; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Tammy Parrish Cowan; siblings, Madelyn Cowan all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Genesis Nicole Corona of Chicago, Illinois, Micheal Wilson, Jr. of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Natalie Lynn Gallegos-Hadley of New York.

A private graveside service was conducted on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in the C and A Family Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Norris-New Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com