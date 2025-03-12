Jerry Glenn Huff, 70, formerly of the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his residence in Metcalfe County, Kentucky.

He was the son of Audie and Annie Watson Huff.

He was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ and worked in construction for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Strode, Cathy Huff; granddaughter, Kaylee Young.

He is survived by his children, Serena (Scotty) Shaw of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Nick (Brittany) Rush of Marrowbone, Kentucky; special friends, Dale Roach, Timmy Thrasher; grandson, Braxton Shaw; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shaw and Kaylee Shaw

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. C.D.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thompson officiating.

Burial followed in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com