Well known businessman Tony Sloan dies at 88

One of Clinton County’s best known and most successul businessmen has died at the age of 88.

Tony Sloan, co-owner of marinas on both area lakes, passed away last Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Sloan was a co-owner of Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake as well as the newly constructed Marina @ Rowena on Lake Cumberland, both being operated with his business partner and co-owner Tom Allen.

Sloan and his family were previous long-time owners and operators of Grider Hill Dock on Lake Cumberland before selling that establishment several years ago, and co-owned Conley Bottom Resort on Lake Cumberland for several years.

A 1955 graduate of Clinton County High School, Sloan was also a star athlete, playing for the boys’ basketball team from 1952 through the 1955 season, for coaches Don Bales and Bill Kidd.

In 2016, Sloan, who finished his career with 808 points, was inducted onto the Clinton County High School Basketball Wall of Fame.

He is surived by his wife Lola Dyer “Bettye” Sloan.

