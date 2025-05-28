Hometown Revitalization Committee painting the town with local artwork

The Hometown Revitalization Committee came up with a project to make the square around the courthouse feel more unique and colorful by covering electrical boxes with artwork from an art contest held in February and March. Wendy Holden, spokesperson for the committee said the vinyl wraps have the potential of having a seven year life span.

“ They have added a pop of ‘Wow’ to the square,” Holden said. “Our hope is that friends and families will enjoy them for years to come.”

The artwork has been on display in the courthouse since the contest concluded in March. Holden said there were 31 entries received and 11 winning pieces of art selected from six categories. The committee worked closely with South Kentucky RECC, the Mayor’s office, County Judge’s office and local businesses.

In the above photos, employees from New Horizon Graphics out of Somerset, Kentucky, installed one of the wraps in front of United Country Lakes and Land Realty and Auction last Thursday morning.