Ernest Randall “Boot Jack” Lee, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, formerly of New Castle Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his home in Clinton County,

He was the son of Hass and Maudie Smith Lee.

He was a self-employed contractor, a member of the Beech Bottom Masonic Lodge, and New Castle Moose Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Odell Lee, Watson Lee, Edgar Lee, Ralph Lee, Wayne Lee, and Oleta Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Marla McFarland Lee; children, Melinda Cross of Albany, Randy (Lisa) Lee of New Castle, Indiana, Aftin Lee of Greensburg, Indiana, Matthew (Stacy) Smith of Albany; siblings, Linda Neal of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Ivan (Mariea “Salve”) Lee of Herndon, Virginia; grandchildren, Ashlie Cross, Shelbie (Justin) Boyd, Johnny (Shanae) Lee, Vallie Tackett, Mason Tackett, Oakley Tackett, Sara (Josh) Riley, Cheyenne Lee, Tyler Smith, Landon Smith, and Sarah Smith; great-grandchildren, Amelia Riley, Hayleigh Riley, Olivia Riley, Bentlee Cross, and Brayden Boyd.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Cross officiating.

Burial followed in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

