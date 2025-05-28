Letha Ovalene “Gertie” Poore, 96, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Raintree Square.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Cameron Aubrey and Goldie Lee Thomas Irwin.

She was a member of the New Lisbon Christian Church for 56 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Porter Nolan Poore; three brothers, Raymond, Shelby, and Billy Irwin; two sisters, Reba Latham and Mary Ruth Ortin.

She is survived by one daughter, Paula Diane Miller of Cape Coral, Florida; two grandsons, Brian (Sharon) Miller of Spiceland and Brandon (Amy) Miller of Springport; nine great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, Tommy Irwin and Herbert Irwin, both of Albany, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Sproles Family Funeral Home. Burial followed in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition.

The Sproles family and staff were in charge of arrangements.