Mary Wilma Smith, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Willie Denton Story and Leta Poore, and was also preceded in death by a son, Casey Smith; two siblings, Lear Garrett and Learlene Zachary.

She was a member of Smith’s Chapel Church.

She is survived by her husband, David Smith; a daughter, Michelle Brown; two sisters, Bonnie Jirldean Claywell and Lonel Wilson; a brother, Mike Story; two grandchildren, Brittany (Jason) Claywell and Jessica (Bro. James) Smith; five great-grandchildren:, Walker Smith, Wyatt Smith, Weston Smith, Malachi Brown, and Summer Claywell.

Services were held Friday,May 23, at 1:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. James Smith and Bro. Rex Guffey officiating.

Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery

Talbott Funeral Home, of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.