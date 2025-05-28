Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Congrats Lady Bat Dawgs on a great season

What a difference a run makes!

Our CCHS Lady Bat Dawgs fell to rival Cumberland County last week in the championship game of the 16th District Tournament by a score of 1-0.

That single run loss sent Clinton County into the next round of tournament play as a runner-up, knowing they would be facing one of the championship teams from one of the region’s three other districts.

The Lady Dawgs advanced to the 4th Region Tournament as a runner-up, and by virtue of the blind draw system used to pair teams, the Lady Dawgs drew the Lady Spartans of South Warren, the region’s top rated team and one of the top rated teams in the state.

Clinton County fell to the Lady Spartans 11-0 in five innings, sending South Warren into the semi-final round with a 32-3 record to face the Trojanettes of Barren County (21-6) on Wednesday of this week.

Still, our Lady Dawgs ended their 2025 run with a fantastic season, tying the mark for the best ever number of wins for a CCHS softball team.

Finishing with a 28-11 mark on the year, our Lady Dawgs can hold their heads high knowing they enjoyed one of the best seasons in CCHS softball history.

Tourism season comes with a cool start

The traditional start of Albany and Clinton County’s tourism season came in like a lion this past Memorial Day weekend, with cool, rainy conditions that saw the traditional start of summer not quite as busy as in years past.

Late school closings across this region of the country, mostly due to winter weather delays, combined with not so summer-like weather conditions, saw crowds on our two lakes down in comparison to past years.

Still, the tourists are coming, and their numbers will gradually increase over the next couple of weeks, hopefully reaching good numbers for our tourism industry.

Remember, these folks come from mostly the northern region of our nation, hoping to share with us our two lakes, Dale Hollow and Lake Cumberland for a few days each year.

Our roads and waterways will be considerably more crowded and as I’ve mentioned here for years, their driving habits, both on our highways and waterways, are not the same as ours, they talk funny, and often their northern manners aren’t the same as our southern hospitality ways tend to be.

Still, they are coming at our invitation, and with them, they bring lots of money to pump into our economy – they buy food, gas, lodging, services from our local businesses.

That influx of money into our tourism industry and business community provides jobs and helps to keep our tourism industry up and running.

In other words – be nice, be patient, and be careful out there.