Lady Bat Dawgs fall in region

Sadie Ipock made contact with the ball during the first round of the 4th Region Tournament held at Western Kentucky University Softball Complex on Monday. The Lady Dawgs lost the game against South Warren, 11-0, and finished its season with a 28-11 record. The 28 wins tied the most wins in school history for the softball program.

Bella “Boo Boo” Young got on base with a hit Monday during the first round game against South Warren in the 4th Region Tournament.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs picked up runners-up honors in the 16th District Tournament held last Wednesday at Monroe County. The Lady Dawgs were defeated by Cumberland County 1-0.

Clinton County’s Chloe Longwell, Aubrie Messer, Lauren Winningham and Lexi Messer were named to the 2025 16th District All Tournament team at the conclusion of the championship game held last Wednesday night.

Clinton County lost the game to Cumberland County 1-0.

The Lady Dawgs finished its season in the 4th Region Tournament Monday night, falling to South Warren, 11-0.