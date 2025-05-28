Clinton jobless rate drops in April

Clinton County’s unemployment rate dropped significantly from March to April of this year, as well as showing a decrease from a year ago.

Clinton County, with a civilian labor force of 3,492 people, had an unumployment rate of 4.7 percent in April, 2025, compared with 6.2 percent the previous month of March, 2025, and 5.1 percent from a year ago, April, 2024, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Clinton County’s jobless rate represented 163 individuals being unemployed.

Other nearby counties in the Lake Cumberland region, and the respective jobless rate for each, included: Cumberland (4.0)Adair (3.9), McCreary (5.2), Pulaski (4.5), Russell (3.9) and Wayne (5.5).

Unemployment rates fell in 81 counties, rose in 31 counties and stayed the same in eight counties between April 2024 and April 2025.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette and Scott counties, 3.3 percent each; Jessamine and Todd counties, 3.4 percent each; Caldwell County, 3.5 percent; Boone, Bourbon and Harrison counties, 3.6 percent; and Campbell, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.7 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.3 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 8.3 percent; Lewis County, 7.7 percent; Elliott County, 7.4 percent; Wolfe County, 7.1 percent; Menifee County, 6.8 percent; Jackson County, 6.6 percent; Lawrence County, 6.5 percent; and Carter and Harlan counties, 6.4 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.4 percent for April 2025, and 3.9 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2025 unemployment rate was released on May 15, 2025.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.2 percent from March 2025 to April 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.