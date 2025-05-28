Heist family scores big in 12th Region

Savannah Heist (left) won the 12th Region KHSAA Girls Singles Tennis Championship. She was named 12th Region Player of the Year. Savannah and her sister, Caroline Heist (right) won the 12th Region KHSAA Girls Team Championship for the second year in a row for Pulaski County High School.

Carter Heist and his Pulaski County team was runner up for the 12th Region KHSAA Boys Tennis Team Championship. They are the children of Shawn and Jennifer Heist. They are the grandchildren of Donnie and Billie Joyce Asberry and the late Lynn Hensley of Albany, Ky, Kathy Flynn Heist and Elmer Heist.