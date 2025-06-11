Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

April Collins, 48, of Albany, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a legend drug, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth).

John Beaty, 25, of Albany, was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (less than or equal to two grams of meth),.

Tyler Wright, 22, of Albany, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (hydrocodon), and possession of marijuana.

Nicholas Perdue, 33, of Albany, was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign, disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing, operating on a suspended operator’s license, resisting arrest and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

Colton Randolph, 19, of Albany, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second offense, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and promoting contraband in the first degree.

Matthew May, 38, of Albany, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

