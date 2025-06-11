Clinton County Fair to get underway Saturday

The 2025 Clinton County Fair kicks off this week and weekend with the exhibit hall entries Thursday and Friday and full array of events starting on Saturday morning at the fairgrounds.

Clinton County Fair Board President Mike Matthews, who is now serving his ninth year as president of the body, gave an overview of this year’s fair events, including some changes and additions to the over week-long community event.

A brand new event will be held early in the fair schedule, that being the Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament, which was added as an extra gaming event beyond the tractor give-away.

Matthews explained the fair board holds a gaming license with the state of Kentucky, which allows such events as a way to raise money for the fair.

He added the poker tournament will be conducted following all state rules and regulations from the state gaming commission.

Up to 60 participants for the tournament can enter, apparently on a first come, first served basis, and those wishing to participate may register to take part in the tournament online at the fair board’s website.

“It’s literally something you might see in Las Vegas,” Matthews said of the new Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament.

That brand new event will take place at 6 p.m. this coming Saturday, June 14, with a $5 admission to watch the tournament play out.

During the day on Saturday, the Baby Show begins at 10 a.m. with a $5 admission, the Sparkling Stars Pageant at 1 p.m., with free admission, and a horse show in the evening at 7 p.m. with a $5 admission.

Also that morning, two free events near the barn area will be the annual FFA events and 4-H Pet show, both starting a 9 a.m. on June 14.

The fair president then discussed the 5th annual Car Show at the fairgrounds this Sunday, June 15. That event, which is free to the public, will be held from 2-4 p.m.

Since the date falls on Father’s Day this year, there will be a drawing held in which one lucky father will win a ticket for the tractor give-away drawing to be held later in the week.

Monday night starts the full schedule, with the annual pageants at 6 p.m. and continuing the following evening.

There will be admission to the main building for the pageants on Monday and Tuesday, June 16 and 17. However, on Monday night, a very popular free event inside the fairgrounds will be taking place.

The Fair Food Extravaganza will begin at 6 p.m. with no admission charge at the gate for the fair food event, which Matthews noted was a very popular event at last year’s fair.

There will be five food vendors set up around the show ring area selling all types of food that will surely offer a favorite for all tastes.

Other than the food vendors, other booths sponsored by businesses and organizations will be available to visit and view on Monday evening at no cost.

Tuesday is the annual Family Night in the main show ring, with several activities and fun for kids and adults alike, and the Clinton County Fair (Miss, Ms. and Mrs.) Pageants in the main building.

For folks with large families, or a lot of friends who want to do something together, Wednesday night at the Clinton County Fair may be a great option–Carload Night.

On Wednesday, June 18, up to eight people in a vehicle can enter the fair for just $30 (eight persons maximum at that price). And, of course, it also includes the rides on the midway.

Matthews was also glad to announce that, by popular demand, USWF Wrestling will return in the main show ring on Thursday, June 19, at 7 p.m.

“I had so many people ask to have wrestling brought back,” said Matthews. He said there is expected to be a large wrestling card on the agenda, including a ‘cage match.’

Several events will be taking place all across the fairgrounds on Friday night, June 20, including the tractor give-away in the main building, with a choice of three grand prizes.

The fair board president noted that as of late last week, tickets on the tractor had all been sold out or spoken for.

The grand prize winner, on the 350th ticket drawn, will have three options to chose from this year, either the tractor, a 4-seat UTV with trailer, or a commercial Bad Boy mower, complete with accessories including a hedge trimmer, all on a trailer.

He said with the latter, a person could also start their own mowing business.

The 2025 version of the Clinton County Fair will conclude Saturday, June 21, with the ever-popular Demolition Derby, which Matthews noted always draws a “large crowd” and lasts until “wee hours into the next morning at times.”

The fair president then discussed the securing of a new carnival for the mid-way this year, with the carnival to run for five nights of the fair, Tuesday through Saturday, June 17-21.

He said that after a somewhat negative experience with the carnival a year ago, and having to bring in a different carnival at the last minute that received some complaints, the fair board began looking for a more reputable carnival to deal with.

Family Fun Time Amusements will be on the midway starting next Tuesday night, and as always, the price at the gate will be good for all rides on the midway.

Matthews said Family Fun Time is out of Virginia and trying to get a circuit started in Kentucky this year. “It is a real reputable company,” he added.

“If they are clean, keep their rides safe, keep their people in check and are good to their customers, we’ll try to keep them (carnival),” said Matthews

Matthews noted that the fairgrounds and its facilities are always in need of upkeep and maintenance, and the money raised from each year’s events–with the sale of the tractor tickets being a huge part–keep the fair going from year to year.

He noted there are 21 active members and several junior members who work to put on the fair annually.

Matthews also noted the fair board couldn’t put on the event alone, commending the community partners and patrons who visit the fair each year.

Matthews especially thanked emergency responders, such as the fire department, EMS who are always on standby, police and sheriff’s offices for safety, etc. and also Jailer Bruce Stearns for allowing jail inmates to help with cleanup of the fairgrounds during fair week.

Matthews, on behalf of the Clinton County Fair Board, invites everyone, young and old, to come out one or more nights to fellowship and join in on the many events that will be taking place next week.

Persons needing any information about the exhibit hall may contact the Clinton County Extension Office.

For more information about the upcoming events at the 2025 Clinton County Fair, please visit their Facebook page or website for more information at www.facebook.com/ClintonCoFairKy or www.clintoncofair.com.

Also a complete schedule of events, including start times and gate admission prices for the upcoming Clinton County Fair can be found on page 10.