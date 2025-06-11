Out with the old . . .

A crew with Boat Dock Works is shown above, background, putting the finishing touches on a new section of marina moorage units in the parking lot at Wisdom Dock on Dale Hollow Lake, while some of the old units are seen in the foreground that have been removed.

Several of the moorage slips were damaged and destroyed just over a year ago when a tornado moved through the area causing major destruction at the local marina on Dale Hollow Lake.

A file photo showing the damage left in the wake of the May 27, 2024 tornado is at right, with twisted metal structure and moored boats that were damaged as was found after the storm had passed.

Below, a new section of the houseboat moorage slips can be seen in the left portion of the photo, while in the right portion of the photo, the slip structure that has been replaced where the heavily damaged portion depicted in the photo at right had been situated.