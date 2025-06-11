Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Clinton County Fair is here, Family Night is Tuesday

One of our county’s favorite and longest running events is upon us with the arrival this week of the Clinton County Fair.

This year’s schedule certainly will provide activities and entertainment for everyone and anyone looking for some fun summer-time events to enjoy

It’s no secret that my favorite night on the traditional Clinton County Fair schedule is the long-running “Family Night” that includes a in-depth lineup of athletic events and contests.

From foot races to egg tosses to lawn mower driving, Tuesday night’s lineup of activities is sure to keep everyone not only involved, but certainly well entertained.

Of course, the ever popular Greased Pig Contest is slated to be included on this year’s schedule again.

Contests will see competitors of all ages going against each other in some heated but friendly events.

Take in as much of the 2025 Clinton County Fair as possible, but make it a point to put your running shoes on (some contestants choose the barefoot style) and come out to the Fairgrounds for Tuesday night’s Athletic Events. It’s fun for the entire family.

Events are slated to get underway at 6:00 p.m., and hats off to this year’s Clinton County Fair Board for a great job in putting together this year’s schedule of events.

It’s a job that is a thankless effort oftentimes, so from this keyboard – thanks again to the entire Fair Board for a year’s long effort in keeping this important event alive for Clinton County!

KSR team is coming back, and Matt will be there

As I noted last week in this space, the KSR team is coming back to the area, slated to do a live remote with the two radio programs – the KSR Pre Show, and KSR Main Show, at Sulphur Creek later this month.

Mark Brewington gave me that word a couple of weeks ago, and this past weekend, he confirmed to me that unlike last year, the show’s founder, Matt Jones, will be on hand during the upcoming June 20 appearance.

Last year, during the programs’ second appearance, Jones was on an extended vacation and didn’t appear at Sulphur Creek with the rest of his team.

His absence was announced prior to the show date, and attendance was down somewhat, likely due to his appeal to the Kentucky sports base fans.

The KSR remote will be Friday, June 20, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Baseball, softball down to final four

The KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournaments continue this weekend at the University of Kentucky facilities in Lexington, with both divisions having worked down to the Final Four teams.

In baseball, Trinity (region 7) will face Boyd County (region 16) while McCracken County (region 1) goes up against Pleasure Ridge Park (region 6) in semi-final action.

Softball will see Scott County (region 11) facing Henderson County (region 2) and Assumption (region 7) taking on Lawrence County (region 15) in the semi-final games.

Semi-final games in both division will be played Friday, with championship games taking place Saturday.

Tournament officials had a difficult time getting through the first two rounds of play this past weekend, with several rain delays, and even some games that had to carry over to the next day while in the middle of a contest, due to inclement weather.

Our 4th Region representatives, South Warren in both cases, went out in the first round of play, with the baseball team being taken out by McCracken County in quarter-final action, after the Spartans had defeated Highlands in opening round play.

In softball, South Warren, rated Number 1 in the state and the odds-on favorite to win the Championship title, were upset by Daviess County in a rain-delayed contest, 3-1.