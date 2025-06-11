Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs recognized

Above, Clinton County High School softball team members were selected to the Sporting Times 2025 4th Region team. Lily Hickman was selected to the second team as an outfielder, Lauren Winningham was selected to the second team as an infielder, Lexi Messer was selected to the first team as an infielder and Aubrie Messer was selected to the first team as an infielder and the second team as a pitcher.

Below, Bat Dawg Caleb Thrasher was selected to the 4th Region second team as a pitcher and an outfielder.