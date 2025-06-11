Dorothy Jean Crawford, 83, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025, at her home.

There was a memorial service held May 25.

She was the daughter of Willard and Nora Smallwood Beaty, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Jason Crawford, and her siblings, Donna Nicholas, Kenneth and Kenton Beaty.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Daniel; sisters, Norma Wright, Dean Gray, Lois Gray, Lnda Wilmoth, and Rhonda Neil; two grandchildren, Jammie Garner and Joey Garrett; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Halie, Noah, Brandon, and Isabella; several nieces and nephews.