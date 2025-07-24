Local Twin Lakes Crusaders for Christ hold event on the square

The Christian Motorcycle Association’s Twin Lakes Crusaders for Christ #1405 hosted a “Bike Night” on the square in Albany Saturday night.

The event featured live Christian music by Sarah Flatt, accompanied by Natalie Craft and Jasper Davis, along with food trucks for fellowship.

The local chapter was founded on August 23, 2021, with founding members Tyler Parkhurst and Frankie Butler. The group has grown to more than 30 members to date.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association was founded in 1975 and has a mission statement “To inspire our leaders and members to be the most organized, advanced, equipped, financially stable organization, full of integrity in the motorcycling industry and the Kingdom of God.”