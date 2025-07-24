Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawg days of summer mean the end is in sight

With temperatures soaring (and seemingly never ending daily thunderstorms), the Dawg days of summer are here, but it also means that summer vacation for students of Clinton County schools is nearing an end.

As I mentioned last week, the Golf Dawgs and Lady Golf Dawgs are out on the course getting ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Just a brief rundown of a few games that we’ll be covering first.

The Lady Dawgs are set to get their season off and running with a home match at 76 Falls Country Club on Thursday, August 7, when they go up against York Institute from Jamestown, Kentucky.

The Golf Dawgs will play in the Somerset Invitational this Friday, July 25 at Eagles Nest Country Club in Somerset, with the first home match coming up next Thursday, July 31, when they go up against McCreary Central and Southwestern in a three-way at 76 Falls Country Club.

Football fans will get a chance to enjoy an early look at this year’s squad, including players from the varsity, on Friday, August 8, with the annual Meet the Bulldogs night at CCHS.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with introductions getting underway at 4:30 p.m., including elementary and middle school squads and cheerleaders, as well as the varsity squad and cheerleaders.

A scrimmage against the Scott County (Tennessee) Highlanders will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

The gridiron Dawgs will get the 2025 regular season off and running with a road trip to Todd County Central, August 15, before the first game on Bulldog Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The first home game for the Dawgs will see Jackson County coming to Albany on August 22 for a game with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

In the mean time, take advantage of this summer weather – skipping around the seemingly daily thunderstorms, and get in some outdoor activity yourself, because before we know it, we’ll be looking at falling leaves and cooler temperatures.

Enjoy the walking track at the Mountain View Park, take in a round of golf at our newly renovated 76 Falls Country Club, or enjoy an afternoon cooling off in one of our two lakes, Dale Hollow Lake or Lake Cumberland.