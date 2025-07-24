Bro. Ron Jones, 79, of Alpha, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Wayne County Hospital.

He was the son of the late James and Pansy Jones, and was also preceded in death by three children, Clinton Jones, Mark Jones, and April Quillen.

He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and retired as a pastor in 2012 after pastoring six churches since 1988.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Jones; two daughters, Angie (Chuck) McFall and Amy (Jason) Marcum; seven grandchildren, Jon Quillen, Kelsay Hancock, Abigail Marcum, Ryan Marcum, Tanner McFall, Madelynn Davis, and Gracie McFall; two great-grandchildren, Kira Quillen and Kaylee Quillen.

Services will be held Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating.

Burial will follow in Memorial Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.