Barbara Ann Sloan Emery, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 13 2025, at her residence in Clinton County, Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Willie Arnold and Reva Chastine Poore Sloan.

She served in the Highway Church of the Nazarene as the Mission’s President for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Emery; sisters, Roberta Pruett, Wanda Bouslog, Margaret (Stephen) Campbell; nieces, Vanessa (David) Walker, Darlene (Matt) Blevins, Christina (George) Hatley, Skyler (Melissa) Bouslog, Jennifer (Justin) Hopkins, and Kimberly (Donnie) Bush; many great-nieces, great-nephews and many family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Missions Fund, c/o Highway Church of the Nazarene, 959 State Hwy 1351, Albany, KY 42602.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at campbell-new.com