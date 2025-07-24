Loy Quenton Cole of Albany, Kentucky, 83, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025, at The Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky.

He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the son of Vernon G. and Lea Smith Cole.

He was of the Christian faith and worked as a carpenter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Polston Cole; brothers, Stanley Cole, Wesley Cole, Norman Cole, Kenny Cole, Wendell Cole, Wayne Cole; sisters, Ida Mae Smith and Kay Glidewell.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Richard) Buster, of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kellie (Joe) Wood, Tommy (Gayla) Hensley, Colby Buster; great-grandchildren, Ella Wood, Evan Wood, Ezra Wood, Magnolia Hensley, Nathaniel Hensley; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 24, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.

