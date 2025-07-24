Randy Lee Mooney, 61, of Burkesville, Kentucky, formerly of West Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 11, 2025, at his residence.

He was born in Henderson, Tennessee, the son of Junior Lee and Ann Melton Mooney.

He was a heavy equipment operator and business owner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lester and Audrie Mooney; maternal grandparents, Hubert and Mazie Melton.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Gail Hanna Mooney; children, James Odean Mooney, of Burkesville, Kentucky, Michael J. Mooney of Connecticut, Katie May Mooney of Tennessee; siblings, Teddy Lee (Trisha) Mooney of Carroll County, Tennessee, Sherry Bowman of Enville, Tennessee, Michael Mooney of Atlanta, Georgia, Steven Mooney, Lynn Mooney both of Jackson, Tennessee, and Ronnie Mooney of West Tennessee.

A private graveside service was conducted on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.