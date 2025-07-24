Golda Nell Garmon Sewell, 95, passed away July 17, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, to James R. and Bernice Pennycuff Garmon.

She was a career civil servant, working for Selective Service and for the US Postal Service, from which she retired.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Sewell Hamilton; siblings, Anna Ruth Alexander, McIva Doebler and James R. “Jimmy” Garmon, Jr., and husband, Gene Brown Sewell.

She is survived by daughters, Katharin (Barry) Sewell Dyer, of Nashville and Cindy Sewell (Dr. Peter) Weisskopf, of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughters: Emily Dyer (Joshua) Gulick, Julia Dyer, and Alexandra Weisskopf; great-grandson, James Gulick.

A private committal service was conducted Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the Marrowbone Cemetery with Bro. Bill Garmon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Marrowbone Methodist Church Cheryl Hamilton Memorial Garden Fund.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.