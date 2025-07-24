Thelma Stearns Capps, 86, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Cumberland County Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Parrish, and was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Stearns and her second husband, Richard Capps, and nine siblings.

She is survived by two daughters, Anna Faye (Terry) Murphy and Vickie Gaye (Joey) Burchett; a son, William Bryant (Shelia) Stearns; seven siblings; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Printes Evans officiating.

Burial followed in Land’s Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.