Wayne County weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests:

Garry Maziarz, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for murder-(attempt), five counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree–discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief-2nd degree and resisting arrest.

Jimmy Barnes, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than two grams of methamphetamine on each count), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender-1st degree.

Kelly Holloway, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Kevin Adams of Manchester, KY. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for receiving stolen property, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police-1st degree (motor vehicle), obstructed vision and/or windshield, fleeing or evading police-2nd degree (on foot), wanton endangermnent-1st degree (on police officer), wanton endangerment-1st degree, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), speeding-(26 MPH or greater than speed limit) and criminal mischief-2nd degree.

Cameron Dean, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on a Bell County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on the underlying charges of trafficking violations.

Raymond W. Stout of Somerset, KY. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for speeding (26 MPH or greater than speed limit),excessive windshield/window tint, reckless driving, failure to notify address change to the Transportation Cabinet, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a control substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Anthony Dykes, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Madison County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for probation violation on the underlying charge of probation violation (for felony offense).

Stout was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center with Dykes remaining lodged there.

Casey Young, of Strunk, Kentucky, was arrested for assault-4th degree (dating violence).

Jason R. Coffey, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on three Wayne County Circuit Court warrants of arrest for failure to appear for a child support hearing and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of bail jumping-2nd degree and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Coffey was also arrested on a Pulaski County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignmnet on the underlying charge of possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified).

Joseph Reynolds, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on the underlying charge of flagrant non-support.

Young, Coffey and Reynolds were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Ricky Cross of Monticello, KY. was arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrants of ar for two counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license and a traffic violation.

Cross was also arrested on a Wayne County Family Court forthwith order of arrest.

Patrick Taylor, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for criminal mischief-1st degree.

Tracy Shelton ,of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrants of arrest for failure to comply with drug court on the underlying charges of two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property ($1,000.00 but less than $10,000.00) and two counts of persistent felony offender-1st degree.

Maxwell Rush, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for probation violation on the underlying charges of assault-2nd degree (domestic violence), assault-3rd degree (on Social Worker), strangulation-1st degree and strangulation-2nd degree (domestic violence relationship).

Ronnie McCalister, of Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested on a Pulaski County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and a traffic violation.

Cross, Taylor, Shelton, Rush and McCalister were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.