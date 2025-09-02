School board approves tax rates at special meeting

Clinton County Board of Education held a special called meeting Wednesday, August 27, with all members present. The meeting was held in lieu of its regular meeting, which had been cancelled earlier in the month due to the passing of Superintendent Wayne Ackerman’s father.

After adopting the agenda as presented on a motion by board member Bobbie Stone, Finance Director Courtney Norris gave the monthly finance report.

Norris reported an ending balance for the past month of $10.2 million, noting the amount was higher due to there being no payroll period for July. She also noted the amount included all funds, including grant funds, set aside for certain programs and already earmarked.

Angela Sloan then told the board about a journalism student who is now doing articles about the various schools. She also thanked Clinton County News Publisher Al Gibson for publishing the student’s weekly articles in the newspaper.

The board then briefly discussed and approved the 2025-26 year school district tax rates, with Superintendent Ackerman noting the district had taken the 4 percent state allowed compensating rate. He said the four percent allowed would offset rising cost of expenses the school district incurs in several areas throughout the school year.

The new tax rates also include the double nickel tax approved by the board earlier in the year to help fund construction of a new Clinton County High School.

Board member Jeremy Fryman then made the motion to set the school district tax at 59.6 cents per $100 assessed value on real and personal property, 53 cents per $100 assessed valued on motor vehicle, 3 percent on utilities, and the watercraft rate to be set by the state formula. The motion passed unanimously.

Ashley Ipock, Director of Special Education, then addressed the board pertaining to the need for additional instructional assistants for special needs students at the ECC (Early Childhood Center).

Ipock noted the special needs staff was doing a great job, but also said there are a lot of things students need at the school.

Board member Andrew Tallent then made a motion to approve two classified instructional assistants for special needs students at ECC at $13.50 per hour, 180 days per year. The motion passed unanimously.

The board then approved the annual emergency certified substitute teachers for the 2025-26 school year.

Also on a motion by Tallent, they approved an emergency certified teacher, as Superintendent Ackerman explained that a math teacher was badly needed and a history teacher currently at the school is also certified to teach math and will fill that position. The position is for a one year period. The motion passed 5-0.

On a motion by board member Vik Soma, the board approved a $20 student fee for those who take guitar classes. The fee will primarily cover the cost for guitar strings.

Sloan also briefly discussed the trauma-informed care plan, which was presented to the board, as the plan maps and helps identify students in need of assistance when necessary.

A motion to approve the trauma-informed care plan was made by Soma and passed without opposition.

The board also voted to enter into an agreement with Green County Schools to provide CDL testing for Clinton County students and approved the annual Subaward agreement with Partners for Rural Impact (GEAR-UP).

Also approved, all on unanimous votes, were:

* The annual agreement with Cumberland Family Medical, Inc.;

* MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with Clearer Minds Mental Health;

* MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Mindsight Behavioral Group;

* Consent items that included: Best Practices annual acknowledgement; approval of district wide 4-H fundraisers; overnight trips; minutes; subsequent disbursements; payment of bills; leave of absence.

Following regular business items, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, the board entered into an executive session regarding personnel, but took no action upon returning to open session.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Board of Education is scheduled for September 15 at 5 p.m.