Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Jesse Pittman, 39, of Albany, was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first degree (domestic violence related), and assault in the fourth degree, (dating violence minor injury.)

Wesley McGaw, 37, of Albany, was arrested and charged wanton endangerment in the first degree (discharge of a firearm), and torture of a dog or cat.

Frank Guffey, 69, of Albany, was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, and strangulation in the second degree.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

